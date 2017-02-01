Local Headlines

It’s that time again! The Falls City Area Jaycees are seeking nominations to honor those who have shown outstanding leadership in and around the community in 2016. On Page...Read more
The Southeast Community College Board of Governors last week approved the purchase of some eight acres of land north of the Falls City Aquatic Center for the future site of...Read more
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees individuals to a speedy trial. Though “speedy” is a relative term, nobody could lament the agility of justice’s wheels in a recent...Read more
By: Lori Gottula A few weeks ago, I was in the parking lot of Christ’s Place, the church that I attend in Lincoln, when a young woman raced excitedly to...Read more
By Lori GottulaAnyone who has owned or even watched TV in the past six years could no-doubt complete this commercial jingle, “Like a good neighbor...” Bing! Thank you for playing...Read more
By Lori Gottula The Falls City Jingle Bell Ride celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, by gathering its largest-ever collection of new toys for Richardson County’s needy children...Read more
Falls City’s reputation for being the place to be on Veterans Day certainly went untarnished on Friday, Nov. 11. Every planned activity on a gorgeous autumn day went...Read more
The Nov. 11 Celebration for Veterans Day 2016 in Falls City will begin in the Falls City High School gym, with an 11 a.m. Friday program and speech by...Read more
By Jason Schock Just two days after celebrating his 28th birthday, a Dawson father had substantial reason to celebrate when a 12-person jury vindicated him from appalling accusations of sexual...Read more
Photo by Chelsie Alexander A Tuesday morning fire on the Herbster Angus property northwest of Falls City completely destroyed a massive shed built just this year and most of the...Read more
District Court Judge Daniel E. Bryan Jr. last week dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by Salem Grain Co. and against Consolidated Grain Grain & Barge Co. and numerous individuals...Read more
The Nebraska Farm Bureau announced today its opposition to the Southeast Community College $369 million bond proposal that seeks to secure funds for projects across the Southeast Community...Read more
By Jason SchockThere really is no such thing as a “minor fender bender” when it comes to motorcycles, as powerful iron horses thrust vulnerable throttle jockeys through thin air, with...Read more
This week of September 18 through September 24 is National Farm Safety Week. Each year in Nebraska and other states there have been tragic farm accidents. It reminds us of...Read more
The Southeast Gun Club, Inc. is raising funds to build a 5 trap house range on the East side of the Falls City Jaycee’s Field south of Falls City. The...Read more
Colonial Acres of Humboldt will be sponsoring a Bone Marrow Registration Drive in collaboration with “Be The Match, an organization that is the first step to being the cure for...Read more
Falls City and Richardson County will be the place to be on August 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse will take place that day and no other state can boast...Read more
Principal Doug Goltz announced last week that Sacred Heart School earned accreditation from the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), an accreditation division of AdvancED. ...Read more
By Nikki McKimWhen Community Medical Center in Falls City celebrated its sixth birthday late last year, they realized that they had outgrown their 68,000 square feet of living space. CMC’s...Read more
By: Bill SchockAugust 6th, 1966, a horrible day in the lives of the families of the 42 persons killed in the crash of Braniff Airways flight 250 in the Tony...Read more
By Lori GottulaBuild it, and they will come. That’s exactly what happened last Friday when the new Richardson County Law Enforcement Center opened its doors for public tours. People came...Read more
By: Bill SchockFifty years ago this coming Saturday night, August 6th, a burning Braniff International jet airliner, Flight 250, with 42 people aboard plunged from the sky and crashed into...Read more
The National Day of Prayer is an historic and vital part of our collective heritage as Americans. Even before the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1775, the Continental Congress...Read more
The Richardson County Board, meeting in regular session Tuesday, July 19, approved the award of culvert materials bids for county projects.Projects included the amounts of $32,540 and $35,836 to Contech...Read more
The sweet smell of BBQ flowed down Stone Street on Saturday, July 9, as 16 teams competed in the first annual ‘Smokin’ on the Bricks’ BBQ cooking competition. The free...Read more
The five members of the City Council attending the meeting of Tuesday, July 6, unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance providing for an increase in the city’s utilities...Read more
Water tests collected on June 27 have confirmed that toxic algae levels at both Kirkman’s Cove Recreation Area near Humboldt and Iron Horse Trail Lake northwest of DuBois have exceeded...Read more
By Jennifer JamesPsalm 100 tells us to “Make a joyful noise to the Lord,” and surely that happened Sunday, June 26, as the First United Presbyterian Church, 20th and Harlan...Read more
A benefit for Falls City native son Reed Schwartz will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Prichard Auditorium. The event is being organized by members...Read more
Community Clean Up, April 15 & 16, 2015! City of Falls City sponsored (mostly!) FREE @ Hamilton’s Recycling & Disposal Center Friday, April 15: 8am-7PM, Saturday, April 16: 8am-3PM 6th & Stone Call...Read more
