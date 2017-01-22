Local Headlines

You are here: Home

DSA nominations due Jan. 5

       It’s that time again! The Falls City Area Jaycees are seeking nominations to honor those who have shown outstanding leadership in and around the community in 2016.    On Page...

SCC approves land purchase for Learning …

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors last week approved the purchase of some eight acres of land north of the Falls City Aquatic Center for the future site of...

Swiftest justice

The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees individuals to a speedy trial. Though “speedy” is a relative term, nobody could lament the agility of justice’s wheels in a recent...

Operation Christmas Child-Love Poured Ou…

By: Lori Gottula    A few weeks ago, I was in the parking lot of Christ’s Place, the church that I attend in Lincoln, when a young woman raced excitedly to...

Mike a good neighbor-State Farm's Mike C…

By Lori GottulaAnyone who has owned or even watched TV in the past six years could no-doubt complete this commercial jingle, “Like a good neighbor...” Bing! Thank you for playing...

Jingle Bell Ride 2016

By Lori Gottula    The Falls City Jingle Bell Ride celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, by gathering its largest-ever collection of new toys for Richardson County’s needy children...

Veteran's Day 2016

         Falls City’s reputation for being the place to be on Veterans Day certainly went untarnished on Friday, Nov. 11. Every planned activity on a gorgeous autumn day went...

Col. Chick James keynote speaker this V…

   The Nov. 11 Celebration for Veterans Day 2016 in Falls City will begin in the Falls City High School gym, with an 11 a.m. Friday program and speech by...

Jury clears father in abuse case

By Jason Schock    Just two days after celebrating his 28th birthday, a Dawson father had substantial reason to celebrate when a 12-person jury vindicated him from appalling accusations of sexual...

Tuesday morning blaze on Herbster proper…

Photo by Chelsie Alexander    A Tuesday morning fire on the Herbster Angus property northwest of Falls City completely destroyed a massive shed built just this year and most of the...

CGB, its recruiters not in violation of …

     District Court Judge Daniel E. Bryan Jr. last week dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by Salem Grain Co. and against Consolidated Grain Grain & Barge Co. and numerous individuals...

Farm Bureau opposes $369 million SCC bon…

   The Nebraska Farm Bureau announced today its opposition to the Southeast Community College $369 million bond proposal that seeks to secure funds for projects across the Southeast Community...

Tragedy avoided during FC car-motorcycle…

By Jason SchockThere really is no such thing as a “minor fender bender” when it comes to motorcycles, as powerful iron horses thrust vulnerable throttle jockeys through thin air, with...

National Farm Safety Week

This week of September 18 through September 24 is National Farm Safety Week.  Each year in Nebraska and other states there have been tragic farm accidents.  It reminds us of...

Southeast Gun Club, Inc. raising funds t…

The Southeast Gun Club, Inc. is raising funds to build a 5 trap house range on the East side of the Falls City Jaycee’s Field south of Falls City. The...

Be the match and honor Jentry

Colonial Acres of Humboldt will be sponsoring a Bone Marrow Registration Drive in collaboration with “Be The Match, an organization that is the first step to being the cure for...

Falls City will be the place to be on Au…

Falls City and Richardson County will be the place to be on August 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse will take place that day and no other state can boast...

Sacred Heart School Earns NCA CASI Accre…

Principal Doug Goltz announced last week that Sacred Heart School earned accreditation from the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), an accreditation division of AdvancED. ...

CMC Foundation Saves Speciality Clinic

By Nikki McKimWhen  Community Medical Center in Falls City celebrated its sixth birthday late last year, they realized that they had outgrown their 68,000 square feet of living space. CMC’s...

A day of emotional remembrance and heali…

By: Bill SchockAugust 6th, 1966, a horrible day in the lives of the families of the 42 persons killed in the crash of Braniff Airways flight 250 in the Tony...

Richardson County Law Enforcement Center…

By Lori GottulaBuild it, and they will come. That’s exactly what happened last Friday when the new Richardson County Law Enforcement Center opened its doors for public tours. People came...

50th Anniversary of Air Crash to be obse…

By: Bill SchockFifty years ago this coming Saturday night, August 6th, a burning Braniff International jet airliner, Flight 250, with 42 people aboard plunged from the sky and crashed into...

Local Falls City farmer and businessman …

The National Day of Prayer is an historic and vital part of our collective heritage as Americans.  Even before the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1775, the Continental Congress...

Culvert bids accepted; Caverzagie appoin…

The Richardson County Board, meeting in regular session Tuesday, July 19, approved the award of culvert materials bids for county projects.Projects included the amounts of $32,540 and $35,836 to Contech...

Smokin' on the Bricks

The sweet smell of BBQ flowed down Stone Street on Saturday, July 9, as 16 teams competed in the first annual ‘Smokin’ on the Bricks’ BBQ cooking competition. The free...

Initial approval to utility rate hike

The five members of the City Council attending the meeting of Tuesday, July 6, unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance providing for an increase in the city’s utilities...

Kirkman’s Cove, Iron Horse on health al…

Water tests collected on June 27 have confirmed that toxic algae levels at both Kirkman’s Cove Recreation Area near Humboldt and Iron Horse Trail Lake northwest of DuBois have exceeded...

150th Anniversary Hymn Sing

By Jennifer JamesPsalm 100 tells us to “Make a joyful noise to the Lord,” and surely that happened Sunday, June 26, as the First United Presbyterian Church, 20th and Harlan...

Royal Resilience

A benefit for Falls City native son Reed Schwartz will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Prichard Auditorium. The event is being organized by members...

FREE Community Clean-Up at Hamilton Recy…

Community Clean Up, April 15 & 16, 2015! City of Falls City sponsored (mostly!) FREE         @  Hamilton’s Recycling & Disposal Center  Friday, April 15: 8am-7PM, Saturday, April 16: 8am-3PM 6th & Stone Call...

