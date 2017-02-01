Local Headlines

DSA nominations due Jan. 5 It’s that time again! The Falls City Area Jaycees are seeking nominations to honor those who have shown outstanding leadership in and around the community in 2016. On Page... Read more

SCC approves land purchase for Learning … The Southeast Community College Board of Governors last week approved the purchase of some eight acres of land north of the Falls City Aquatic Center for the future site of... Read more

Swiftest justice The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees individuals to a speedy trial. Though “speedy” is a relative term, nobody could lament the agility of justice’s wheels in a recent... Read more

Operation Christmas Child-Love Poured Ou… By: Lori Gottula A few weeks ago, I was in the parking lot of Christ’s Place, the church that I attend in Lincoln, when a young woman raced excitedly to... Read more

Mike a good neighbor-State Farm's Mike C… By Lori GottulaAnyone who has owned or even watched TV in the past six years could no-doubt complete this commercial jingle, “Like a good neighbor...” Bing! Thank you for playing... Read more

Jingle Bell Ride 2016 By Lori Gottula The Falls City Jingle Bell Ride celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, by gathering its largest-ever collection of new toys for Richardson County’s needy children... Read more

Veteran's Day 2016 Falls City’s reputation for being the place to be on Veterans Day certainly went untarnished on Friday, Nov. 11. Every planned activity on a gorgeous autumn day went... Read more

Col. Chick James keynote speaker this V… The Nov. 11 Celebration for Veterans Day 2016 in Falls City will begin in the Falls City High School gym, with an 11 a.m. Friday program and speech by... Read more

Jury clears father in abuse case By Jason Schock Just two days after celebrating his 28th birthday, a Dawson father had substantial reason to celebrate when a 12-person jury vindicated him from appalling accusations of sexual... Read more